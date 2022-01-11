Red Cross Declares First-Ever National Blood Shortage Crisis; Doctors Forced To Prioritize Patients

The American Red Cross has declared its first-ever nationwide blood shortage, which it has attributed to the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

What Happened: The organization, which supplies 40% of the nation's blood supply, stated that it is facing its worst shortage in more than a decade and has been forced to limit blood distributions to hospitals in recent weeks, with some medical facilities receiving less than one-quarter of the blood products they requested.

The Red Cross also warned that doctors are being forced to prioritize which patients should receive blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.

"While some types of medical care can wait, others can't," said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross. "Hospitals are still seeing accident victims, cancer patients, those with blood disorders like sickle cell disease, and individuals who are seriously ill who all need blood transfusions to live even as omicron cases surge across the country."

What Happens Next: The Red Cross is reliant entirely on donations from the public to maintain blood supplies. However, it reported experiencing a 10% decline in donation levels since the pandemic began in March 2020, with increasing lower donor turnouts in the wake of the delta and omicron variants.

To call further attention to the need for donations, the Red Cross is partnering with the NFL this month on a promotion that offers those giving blood, platelets or plasma a chance to win a free trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Donors are also being automatically entered in a sweepstakes to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card.

“At a time when many businesses and organizations across the country are experiencing pandemic challenges, the Red Cross is no different,” Dr. Young added. “And while we are all learning how to live in this new environment, how we spend our time, where we work, how we give back, how we make a difference in the lives of others – donating blood must continue to be part of it.”

Photo: Mohamed Hassan / Pixabay