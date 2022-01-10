 Skip to main content

Why Zynga Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 10, 2022 9:32am   Comments
Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is trading higher Monday after the company announced it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) in a cash and stock transaction valued at $9.86 per Zynga share, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $12.7 billion.

Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of Zynga common stock outstanding at the closing of the transaction.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the first quarter of Take-Two’s fiscal 2023, which ends June 30, 2022.

"Combining Zynga’s expertise in mobile and next-generation platforms with Take-Two’s best-in-class capabilities and intellectual property will enable us to further advance our mission to connect the world through games while achieving significant growth and synergies together," said Frank Gibeau, CEO of Zynga.

Zynga develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms and social networking sites.

ZNGA Price Action: Zynga has traded as low as $5.57 and as high as $12.32 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 48.8% at $8.93 at time of publication.

Photo: World Poker Tour from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

