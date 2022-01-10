Air Lease Registers Q4 Aircraft Investments Of $1.2B
- Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) provided an update on aircraft investments, sales, and new significant financing for Q4 of 2021.
- As of December 31, 2021, the company's fleet comprised 382 owned aircraft and 92 managed aircraft, with 416 new aircraft on order from Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Airbus SE (OTC: EADSF) set to deliver through 2028.
- The company sold three aircraft to third-party buyers and delivered 15 new aircraft from the order book, including seven Airbus A321neos, three Airbus A350-1000s, one Boeing 737-8, and four Boeing 737-9s.
- Aircraft investments in the quarter totaled ~$1.2 billion.
- Air Lease issued $300 million of 4.125% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative perpetual series C preferred stock and upsized senior unsecured revolving credit facility to $6.8 billion from $6.5 billion.
- Price Action: AL shares closed higher by 0.87% at $46.19 on Friday.
