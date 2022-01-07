 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IGT Inks Exclusive Licensing Deal With WWE To Develop Omnichannel Lottery Games
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 6:13am   Comments
Share:
IGT Inks Exclusive Licensing Deal With WWE To Develop Omnichannel Lottery Games
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGThas signed a multi-year exclusive licensing agreement with World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE) to develop and distribute WWE-branded omnichannel lottery games.
  • The financial details of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • The agreement also involves turnkey promotional programs featuring company logos, Superstars, events, and programs. 
  • "The WWE brand has broad appeal that reaches diverse age groups and cultural demographics in many geographies," said IGT lottery chief operating officer Jay Gendron.
  • Price Action: IGT shares are trading lower by 1.02% at $29.05 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IGT)

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Intl Game Tech
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2021
IGT Signs Deal With Cliff Castle Casino For Sport Betting
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2021
IGT Clocks 21% Revenue Growth In Q3, Declares Dividend
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Sports General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com