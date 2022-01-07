IGT Inks Exclusive Licensing Deal With WWE To Develop Omnichannel Lottery Games
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has signed a multi-year exclusive licensing agreement with World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE) to develop and distribute WWE-branded omnichannel lottery games.
- The financial details of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- The agreement also involves turnkey promotional programs featuring company logos, Superstars, events, and programs.
- "The WWE brand has broad appeal that reaches diverse age groups and cultural demographics in many geographies," said IGT lottery chief operating officer Jay Gendron.
- Price Action: IGT shares are trading lower by 1.02% at $29.05 in premarket on the last check Friday.
