Here's Why This Fund Manager Sees Buying Opportunity In Alibaba
- Lockdowns in China could be a boon for businesses like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), says Stonehorn Global Partners CEO Sam Le Cornu, CNBC reports.
- Cornu's firm is buying more shares in the Chinese tech giant.
- "Based on valuations and the earnings outlook, we see that it's a buying opportunity."
- The covid induced lockdowns could benefit e-commerce platforms like Alibaba's Taobao and Tmall, as consumers will still need to buy goods but have limited opportunity to visit brick-and-mortar stores.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), Alibaba, JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD), Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) all did well during the lockdown last time, the report quoted the investor.
- Le Cornu was "pretty impressed" with how Alibaba navigated some macro headwinds.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 3.40% at $130.94 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.