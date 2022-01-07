 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why This Fund Manager Sees Buying Opportunity In Alibaba
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 7:05am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why This Fund Manager Sees Buying Opportunity In Alibaba
  • Lockdowns in China could be a boon for businesses like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), says Stonehorn Global Partners CEO Sam Le Cornu, CNBC reports.
  • Cornu's firm is buying more shares in the Chinese tech giant.
  • "Based on valuations and the earnings outlook, we see that it's a buying opportunity."
  • The covid induced lockdowns could benefit e-commerce platforms like Alibaba's Taobao and Tmall, as consumers will still need to buy goods but have limited opportunity to visit brick-and-mortar stores.
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), Alibaba, JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD), Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) all did well during the lockdown last time, the report quoted the investor.
  • Le Cornu was "pretty impressed" with how Alibaba navigated some macro headwinds.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 3.40% at $130.94 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Benchmark Remains Bullish On This E-Commerce Giant
Alibaba Shares Shoot Up In Hong Kong Alongside JD, Other Tech Stocks, Leading Hang Seng Higher
Alibaba Stock Goes Parabolic: Is It Turning A Corner?
Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades For January 06
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
U.S.-listed Chinese Stocks May Be Set for Rebound in 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com