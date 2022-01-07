GM To Use Qualcomm' Snapdragon Ride Platform For Advanced Driver Assistance Technology
- Scalable compute architecture featuring system-on-chips developed by Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) will power General Motors Co's (NYSE: GM) next-generation hands-free driver-assist system, Ultra Cruise.
- GM will be the first to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Platform for advanced driver assistance technology.
- The technology features a 5-nanometer Snapdragon SA8540P SoC and SA9000P artificial intelligence accelerator.
- Ultra Cruise's compute, which is about the size of two laptops stacked together, will first be available in 2023 on the Cadillac LYRIQ and the fully-electric Cadillac CELESTIQ.
- "Despite its relatively small size, Ultra Cruise's compute will have the processing capability of several hundred personal computers," said Ken Morris, GM VP of Electric, Autonomous and Fuel Cell Vehicle Programs.
- "It will take qualities that have distinguished GM's advanced driver assist systems since 2017 to the next level with door-to-door hands-free driving."
- Price Action: QCOM shares traded higher by 0.70% at $187.26, GM is up 1.22% at $63.64 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
