Why Are Marin Software Shares Soaring Today?
- Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN), integrated with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ads' demand-side platform (DSP).
- Marin is a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies.
- The integration will allow brands to manage, measure easily, and optimize their Amazon Advertising campaigns from Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, and Sponsored Display to display, video, and audio ads within the MarinOne platform.
- "Amazon is great for the success of Retail brands," said Chris Lien, CEO of Marin Software. "By integrating with Amazon DSP, we can now offer our customers access to a broad new set of formats, placements, and audiences to further their Amazon programs and deliver more return on investment within their eCommerce ad spend."
- Price Action: MRIN shares traded higher by 22.9% at $4.24 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
