 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba, JD Strike Buck The Trend As Hang Seng Extends Losses On Tighter COVID-19 Rules

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 12:10am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba, JD Strike Buck The Trend As Hang Seng Extends Losses On Tighter COVID-19 Rules

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) and JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) rose in Hong Kong on Thursday, while Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) traded lower.

What’s Moving: Shares of Alibaba, Xpeng, Baidu and JD.Com traded higher in a range of 1% to 3%.

Shares of Tencent, the owner of the WeChat messaging app, fell almost 1% amid concerns about further regulations on the technology industry.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has issued draft regulations requiring app developers that have the ability to influence public opinion to undergo a security review, CNBC reported.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index opened lower on Thursday and was down 0.3% at the time of writing. The index closed 1.6% lower on Wednesday. 

See Also: How To Buy Alibaba (BABA) Stock

Why Is It Moving? The Hang Seng Index extended losses after Hong Kong announced tightened restrictions to combat the surging COVID-19 cases in the city.

Fifteen types of businesses — including theme parks, fitness centers, bars and pubs — would be closed in Hong Kong for two weeks starting Friday, the South China Morning Post reported.

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) will temporarily close its Hong Kong Disneyland Park for two weeks from Jan. 7, it was reported on Wednesday, citing Reuters.

Shares of Chinese companies closed mostly lower in U.S. trading on Wednesday after the major averages in the U.S. ended sharply lower on concerns that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than anticipated.

Alibaba’s shares closed 1.3% higher, while Nio’s shares ended lower by almost 5.4%.

Meanwhile, a class-action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. against Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) as well as the CEOs of both companies for alleged antitrust violations.

Read Next: Why The Stock Market Dropped Following Fed Minutes

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Chart Wars: Alibaba, Baidu Appear Set For Rebound, But One Stock Looks Technically Stronger
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
What's Going On With Alibaba Shares Today?
Read Why China Penalized Alibaba, Tencent, Bilibili
Alibaba, Xpeng, Other Tech Stocks Tumble In Hong Kong As Tencent Cuts Stake In Sea
China Steps Up Its Efforts To Counter Bitcoin Ahead Of Key Events As 'Digital Yuan' Lands On Apple, Google App Stores
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Chinese stocks Covid-19 Hang Seng Index Hong KongNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com