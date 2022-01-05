Hong Kong Disneyland Park Looks To Temporarily Close Due To Rising Covid Cases
- The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) looks to shutter its Hong Kong Disneyland Park from January 7 to January 20, Reuters reports.
- The shutdown follows tightening restrictions by Hong Kong's government due to surging COVID-19 cases.
- The park was likely for closure on January 6 under existing curbs.
- Hong Kong's government announced tightened restrictions on Wednesday, including a ban on some incoming flights as authorities feared the fifth wave of infections.
- Price Action: DIS shares traded higher by 0.17% at $156 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
