 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Park Aerospace Inks Business Partner Agreement With ArianeGroup
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
Park Aerospace Inks Business Partner Agreement With ArianeGroup
  • Park Aerospace Corp (NYSE: PKE) has entered into a Business Partner Agreement with ArianeGroup SAS of Les Mureaux, France. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • As per the agreement, ArianeGroup SAS appointed Park as its exclusive North American distributor of RAYCARB C2®B NG proprietary product, which is used to produce ablative composite materials for critical rocketry and missile systems.
  • Park is a long-term customer of ArianeGroup and will continue to purchase RAYCARB C2®B NG for its own programs.
  • Price Action: PKE shares are trading higher by 2.19% at $13.53 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PKE)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com