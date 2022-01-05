Park Aerospace Inks Business Partner Agreement With ArianeGroup
- Park Aerospace Corp (NYSE: PKE) has entered into a Business Partner Agreement with ArianeGroup SAS of Les Mureaux, France. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- As per the agreement, ArianeGroup SAS appointed Park as its exclusive North American distributor of RAYCARB C2®B NG proprietary product, which is used to produce ablative composite materials for critical rocketry and missile systems.
- Park is a long-term customer of ArianeGroup and will continue to purchase RAYCARB C2®B NG for its own programs.
- Price Action: PKE shares are trading higher by 2.19% at $13.53 on the last check Wednesday.
