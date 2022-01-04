 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Alibaba Shares Are Sliding Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 04, 2022 11:26am   Comments
Share:
Why Alibaba Shares Are Sliding Today

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), are trading lower in reaction to new Chinese cybersecurity rules set to take effect in February.

Beginning Feb. 15, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) will implement new rules requiring internet companies with data from more than 1 million users to undergo a network security review before listing on public markets overseas.

According to the CAC, the rules are aimed at companies that carry out data processing activities which could affect national security.

Once the Chinese regulator determines that a company's data processing activities do not threaten national security, the company can move forward with an overseas listing. 

See Also: Why Ford Shares Are Making New 52-Week Highs Today

Alibaba operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

BABA Price Action: Alibaba has traded as low as $108.70 and as high as $274.29 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 3.2% at $116.55 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Alibaba.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Cathie Wood Sharply Lowers Remaining Exposure In JD And This Chinese E-commerce Company
Alibaba, Xpeng Buck The Trend As JD, Tencent Lead Hang Seng Lower On New Chinese Cybersecurity Measures
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
The Metaverse Wins Christmas
Why Alibaba Shares Are Losing Steam?
5 ETFs To With Major Growth Potential In January And Beyond, From Sports Betting To The Metaverse
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Global Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com