Amazon Collaborates With Lockheed Martin, Cisco
- Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) partnered to integrate unique human-machine interface technologies into NASA's Orion spacecraft. It would provide an opportunity to learn how future astronauts could benefit from far-field voice technology, AI, and tablet-based video collaboration.
- The Callisto technology demonstration will be integrated into NASA's Orion spacecraft for the agency's Artemis I uncrewed mission around the Moon and back to Earth.
- Callisto uses Amazon Alexa and Webex by Cisco to test and demonstrate commercial technology for deep space voice, video, and whiteboarding communications.
- Lockheed Martin, which designed and built the Orion spacecraft for NASA, is leading the development and integration of the payload.
- "Callisto will demonstrate a first-of-its-kind technology that could be used in the future to enable astronauts to be more self-reliant as they explore deep space," said Lisa Callahan, VP of Commercial Civil Space for Lockheed Martin.
- Price Action: LMT shares traded lower by 0.27% at $361 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.