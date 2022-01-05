 Skip to main content

Amazon Collaborates With Lockheed Martin, Cisco
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 9:09am   Comments
  • Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCOpartnered to integrate unique human-machine interface technologies into NASA's Orion spacecraft. It would provide an opportunity to learn how future astronauts could benefit from far-field voice technology, AI, and tablet-based video collaboration.
  • The Callisto technology demonstration will be integrated into NASA's Orion spacecraft for the agency's Artemis I uncrewed mission around the Moon and back to Earth.
  • Callisto uses Amazon Alexa and Webex by Cisco to test and demonstrate commercial technology for deep space voice, video, and whiteboarding communications.
  • Lockheed Martin, which designed and built the Orion spacecraft for NASA, is leading the development and integration of the payload. 
  • "Callisto will demonstrate a first-of-its-kind technology that could be used in the future to enable astronauts to be more self-reliant as they explore deep space," said Lisa Callahan, VP of Commercial Civil Space for Lockheed Martin.
  • Price Action: LMT shares traded lower by 0.27% at $361 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

