USA Truck To Purchase 10 Nikola Tre BEV Trucks
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 9:48am   Comments
  • USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAKentered a Letter of Intent (LOI) for an initial purchase of 10 Nikola Tre BEV trucks from Thompson Truck Centers, a member of the Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) sales and service dealer network. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • As per the LOI framed a "fleet-as-a-service" model, Thompson Truck Centers will provide sales, service, maintenance, and energy infrastructure required to operate the Nikola Tre BEV trucks, expected to be delivered in the first half of 2022.
  • The agreement includes an option to purchase an additional 90 Nikola zero-emission trucks over the next two years.
  • Price Action: USAK shares traded higher by 0.53% at $21.05, NKLA is trading higher by 7.85% at $11.13 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

