USA Truck To Purchase 10 Nikola Tre BEV Trucks
- USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) entered a Letter of Intent (LOI) for an initial purchase of 10 Nikola Tre BEV trucks from Thompson Truck Centers, a member of the Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) sales and service dealer network. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- As per the LOI framed a "fleet-as-a-service" model, Thompson Truck Centers will provide sales, service, maintenance, and energy infrastructure required to operate the Nikola Tre BEV trucks, expected to be delivered in the first half of 2022.
- The agreement includes an option to purchase an additional 90 Nikola zero-emission trucks over the next two years.
- Price Action: USAK shares traded higher by 0.53% at $21.05, NKLA is trading higher by 7.85% at $11.13 on the last check Wednesday.
