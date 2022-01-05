 Skip to main content

UBS Downgrades Adobe To Neutral, Slashes Price Target By 9.4%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 8:17am   Comments
  • UBS analyst Karl Keirstead downgraded Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $575, down from $635. The price target implies a 3.79% upside.
  • UBS rerated on concerns that tech spending was pulled forward in 2020 and 2021 and that this phenomenon will pressure Adobe's growth rate in 2022. 
  • After speaking with 14 large enterprises, IT executives, and services partners of Adobe throughout December about their Adobe spending outlooks, Keirstead has concerns about a creative and marketing spending pull-forward and "martech" budgets shifting.
  • Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. 
  • Price Action: ADBE shares traded higher by 0.25% at $555.39 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for ADBE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022UBSDowngradesBuyNeutral
Dec 2021CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Dec 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

