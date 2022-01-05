 Skip to main content

Read Why Northland Upgraded Intel To Outperform
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 8:22am   Comments
  • Northland analyst Gus Richard upgraded Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) to Outperform from Market Perform with a $62 price target. The price target implies a 16.7% upside.
  • Richard thinks Intel is starting to execute on a "coherent strategy" for "the first time in many years." 
  • Related Content: Read Why Tigress Financial Remains Bullish On Intel
  • While early in its turnaround, he thinks estimates are conservative.
  • Richard also argues that Intel is likely "a good place for large-cap managers to wait out multiple compression" as high multiple stocks come under pressure.
  • Intel is the world's largest chipmaker. It designs and manufactures microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets.
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.79% at $53.56 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for INTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022Northland Capital MarketsUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jan 2022Tigress FinancialMaintainsBuy
Oct 2021BMO CapitalDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

