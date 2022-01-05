Read Why Northland Upgraded Intel To Outperform
- Northland analyst Gus Richard upgraded Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) to Outperform from Market Perform with a $62 price target. The price target implies a 16.7% upside.
- Richard thinks Intel is starting to execute on a "coherent strategy" for "the first time in many years."
- While early in its turnaround, he thinks estimates are conservative.
- Richard also argues that Intel is likely "a good place for large-cap managers to wait out multiple compression" as high multiple stocks come under pressure.
- Intel is the world's largest chipmaker. It designs and manufactures microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets.
- Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.79% at $53.56 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for INTC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Northland Capital Markets
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|Tigress Financial
|Maintains
|Buy
|Oct 2021
|BMO Capital
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
