Beyond Meat Stock Gains On Reports About KFC's Launch Of Plant-Based Fried Chicken
- Beyond Meat Inc's (NASDAQ: BYND) plant-based chicken will be available in KFC restaurants nationwide, according to a CNBC report.
- The launch comes after years of testing from the Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) chain and Beyond Meat to create a meat substitute that mimicked the taste and texture of whole muscle chicken.
- "From a supply perspective, we feel really good about it, and it's something we have experience with in initial trials," the report quoted Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown.
- The two companies first tested plant-based chicken at an Atlanta restaurant in August 2019.
- Price Action: BYND shares are trading higher by 9.54% at $67.50 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.