 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Beyond Meat Stock Gains On Reports About KFC's Launch Of Plant-Based Fried Chicken
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 7:39am   Comments
Share:
Beyond Meat Stock Gains On Reports About KFC's Launch Of Plant-Based Fried Chicken
  • Beyond Meat Inc's (NASDAQ: BYND) plant-based chicken will be available in KFC restaurants nationwide, according to a CNBC report.
  • The launch comes after years of testing from the Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) chain and Beyond Meat to create a meat substitute that mimicked the taste and texture of whole muscle chicken.
  • "From a supply perspective, we feel really good about it, and it's something we have experience with in initial trials," the report quoted Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown.
  • The two companies first tested plant-based chicken at an Atlanta restaurant in August 2019.
  • Price Action: BYND shares are trading higher by 9.54% at $67.50 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YUM + BYND)

21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Breached 52-Week Lows Today
Inflation Comes For Little Caesars' $5 Hot-N-Ready Pizza: Here's Why The Price Hike Is Notable
Looking At Beyond Meat's Recent Whale Trades
Beyond Meat Whale Trades For December 30
Peering Into Beyond Meat Inc's Recent Short Interest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Restaurants Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com