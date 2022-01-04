 Skip to main content

Access Industries Offloads Stake In Warner Music Via Equity Offering At 4.5% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 7:59am   Comments
  • Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) priced 8.6 million shares by Access Industries, LLC affiliates at $41 per share in a secondary public offering.
  • The offer price implies a 4.5% discount to Warner Music Group's January 3 closing price of $42.95.
  • The estimated gross proceeds are $351.1 million.
  • Warner Music Group is not selling any shares of common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds.
  • Price Action: WMG shares traded lower by 3.96% at $41.25 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Offerings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

