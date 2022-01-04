 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read Why This Fund Manager Sees ViacomCBS Cheaper Compared to Netflix, Roku
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 5:43am   Comments
Share:
Read Why This Fund Manager Sees ViacomCBS Cheaper Compared to Netflix, Roku
  • Satori Fund founder and portfolio manager Dan Niles contend that ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC), which currently trades at 8x CY22 PE, is "incredibly cheap compared to streaming leadersNetflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU).
  • These streaming leaders are growing their streaming revenues slower than VIAC yet fetch much higher multiples. 
  • In addition to VIAC's asymmetric growth vs. valuation profile, VIAC's $1.1 billion in streaming revs grew to 16% of overall company revenues in their September quarter. 
  • NFLX is trading at 10x trailing sales. VIAC should do close to $5 billion in streaming revs this year, so $50 billion is a reasonable valuation for this business alone. 
  • However, VIAC has a market cap of only $21 billion with ~$10 billion of net debt, assuming current announced deals close.
  • Niles admitted his mistake and cut position in VIAC to take a tax loss for 2021, upcoming Q4 results, and the outlook for streaming losses hopefully set a bottom for the stock and set the name up for a good rest of 2022. 
  • Investors may want to go to the sidelines until guidance on Q4 results or sentiment reverses for the company.
  • Today VIAC is viewed as a melting media ice cube and a streaming loser. 
  • Niles sees VIAC slowly become recognized as a contender and NFLX and The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) in the streaming wars.
  • Price Action: VIAC shares closed higher by 6.83% at $32.24 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VIAC)

ViacomCBS Stock Looks Like It's Finally Bouncing: Technical Analysis
Is ViacomCBS Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?
How Is The Market Feeling About Viacomcbs Inc - Class B?
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Looking At ViacomCBS's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com