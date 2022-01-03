Insperity, UnitedHealthcare Extend Partnership Through 2026
Insperity Inc (NYSE: NSP) has extended its 20-year medical and dental coverage relationship with UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) company. The parties have partnered since January 2002.
- The extension includes medical coverage through 2026 and dental coverage through 2024. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- The extension includes administrative cost savings starting 2022, with additional savings as future growth objectives are achieved.
- Most of Insperity's corporate and worksite employees have health coverage with UnitedHealthcare.
- "This extension will further enhance that value through significant administrative cost savings over the next five years, and continues the efforts of both companies to manage the trend of rising healthcare costs," said SVP Jim Allison.
- Price Action: NSP shares are trading lower by 1.51% at $116.32, and UNH is down by 0.64% at $498.92 on the last check Monday.
