Aqua Metals Begins AquaRefining Equipment Shipments To ACME Metal
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) has commenced Aqualyzer equipment shipments to its first Asia Pacific licensee ACME Metal.
- These shipments support the previously announced plan to install and commission the AquaRefining facility in early 2022.
- Aqua Metals noted it has finalized the Phase 1 deployment plans and began the transition from design and shipments to execution and commissioning of the Phase 1 deployment at ACME Metal.
- Aqua Metals intends to handover ongoing operations of the Phase 1 implementation to ACME Metal by Q2 2022.
- "We will also finalize the details for the Phase 2 scale-up planned to take place later in 2022," said Ben Taecker, Chief Engineering and Operations Officer, Aqua Metals.
- Price Action: AQMS shares are trading higher by 7.32% at $1.32 on the last check Monday.
