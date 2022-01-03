 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aqua Metals Begins AquaRefining Equipment Shipments To ACME Metal
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 11:28am   Comments
Share:
Aqua Metals Begins AquaRefining Equipment Shipments To ACME Metal
  • Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) has commenced Aqualyzer equipment shipments to its first Asia Pacific licensee ACME Metal.
  • These shipments support the previously announced plan to install and commission the AquaRefining facility in early 2022.
  • Aqua Metals noted it has finalized the Phase 1 deployment plans and began the transition from design and shipments to execution and commissioning of the Phase 1 deployment at ACME Metal.
  • Aqua Metals intends to handover ongoing operations of the Phase 1 implementation to ACME Metal by Q2 2022.
  • "We will also finalize the details for the Phase 2 scale-up planned to take place later in 2022," said Ben Taecker, Chief Engineering and Operations Officer, Aqua Metals.
  • Price Action: AQMS shares are trading higher by 7.32% at $1.32 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AQMS)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com