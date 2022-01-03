5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) - P/E: 8.14 Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) - P/E: 1.74 SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) - P/E: 4.98 Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) - P/E: 4.36 Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) - P/E: 3.94

VEON saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.06 in Q2 to 0.07 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.03%, which has increased by 2.03% from last quarter's yield of 9.0%.

Jiayin Gr looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.36, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). This quarter, SK Telecom Co experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 9.53 in Q2 and is now 5.24. Daily Journal has reported Q4 earnings per share at -1.03, which has decreased by 103.34% compared to Q3, which was 30.83. Urban One saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.33 in Q2 to 0.25 now.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.