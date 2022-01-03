Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) - P/E: 7.7 NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) - P/E: 4.35 Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) - P/E: 8.14 Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) - P/E: 2.8 Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) - P/E: 7.97

Arbor Realty Trust's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.47, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.45. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.22%, which has decreased by 0.51% from 7.73% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, NexPoint Real Estate reported earnings per share at 0.71, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.59. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.22%, which has decreased by 0.57% from 9.79% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Nam Tai Property reported earnings per share at -0.11, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at -0.01. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.26%, which has decreased by 0.06% from last quarter's yield of 2.32%.

Most recently, Comstock Holding Co reported earnings per share at 0.34, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 1.29. Ready Capital has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.64, which has increased by 23.08% compared to Q2, which was 0.52. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.55%, which has decreased by 0.67% from last quarter's yield of 11.22%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.