II-VI Shares Gain Steam As Raymond James Upgrades Stock
Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold upgraded II-VI Inc (NASDAQ: IIVI) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $77. The price target implies a 12.7% upside.
- Leopold sees significant growth led by hyper-scale builders investing in 400G, 200G, and 100G optical transceivers.
- Leopold sees the Coherent Inc (NASDAQ: COHR) deal closing in the first half of 2022.
- II-VI is a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components. It is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets.
- Price Action: IIVI shares traded higher by 2.44% at $70 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for IIVI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Oct 2021
|Barclays
|Downgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Underweight
|Aug 2021
|Benchmark
|Maintains
|Buy
