II-VI Shares Gain Steam As Raymond James Upgrades Stock
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 7:28am   Comments
II-VI Shares Gain Steam As Raymond James Upgrades Stock

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold upgraded II-VI Inc (NASDAQ: IIVI) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $77. The price target implies a 12.7% upside.

  • Leopold sees significant growth led by hyper-scale builders investing in 400G, 200G, and 100G optical transceivers.
  • Related Content: Read Why Morgan Stanley Sees 26% Upside In II-VIII-VI Reports Mixed Q1 Results, Sees Q2 Revenue Below Consensus
  • Leopold sees the Coherent Inc (NASDAQ: COHR) deal closing in the first half of 2022.
  • II-VI is a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components. It is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets.
  • Price Action: IIVI shares traded higher by 2.44% at $70 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for IIVI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Oct 2021BarclaysDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Aug 2021BenchmarkMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for IIVI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

