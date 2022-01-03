Elbit Systems' UAE Subsidiary Bags $53M Contract
- Elbit Systems Ltd's (NASDAQ: ESLT) UAE subsidiary, the Elbit Systems Emirates Limited, has secured a ~$53 million contract to supply Direct Infrared Countermeasures and airborne Electronic Warfare systems.
- The contract is for the Airbus SE (OTC: EADSF) A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft of the UAE Air Force and will be performed over five years.
- Elbit Systems Emirates will deliver a multi-turret configuration of the J-MUSIC Self-Protection System along with its Infra-Red-based Passive Airborne Warning System, providing high levels of protection and redundancy.
- Price Action: ESLT shares closed higher by 0.54% at $174.13 on Friday.
