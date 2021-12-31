 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 3:35am   Comments
Share:
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) shares surged 93.2% to close at $1.70 on Thursday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals recently appointed David Hollander, MD, MBA, to its Board of Directors.
  • SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) jumped 40.1% to settle at $0.6111. The company’s Chairman bought 512,000 shares as a part of purchase program.
  • New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) gained 39.9% to settle at $9.04. The company recently signed a long-term lease with Treasure Island preschool at Brooklyn property.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) climbed 32.1% to close at $0.70 after gaining more than 6% on Wednesday.
  • Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) gained 31.6% to settle at $1.00
  • Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) gained 27.5% to settle at $4.78. Inspira Technologies recently announced a strategic agreement with Innovimed for the potential deployment of 1,522 ART systems in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia.
  • Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) rose 26.1% to close at $0.49 following H1 results.
  • Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) jumped 24.9% to settle at $17.02.
  • Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) gained 24.4% to close at $1.53 after the company announced a new blockchain division.
  • Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) jumped 24.3% to settle at $1.08. Roth Capital maintained Quhuo with a Buy and lowered the price target from $8 to $3.
  • Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) rose 23.2% to close at $4.15.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) gained 23.1% to settle at $1.10.
  • Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) jumped 21.2% to close at $1.89 after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.
  • CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTBC) climbed 21% to close at $6.06.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) gained 20.7% to settle at $0.65.
  • Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) gained 19.6% to close at $2.87. Angion Biomedica recently announced topline results from its phase 2 GUARD trial of ANG-3777 in cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 18.5% to settle at $0.7028
  • Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) jumped 17.7% to settle at $10.98.
  • Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) surged 17.3% to close at $5.02.
  • Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) climbed 17.2% to close at $7.08.
  • Cvent Holding Corp. (NYSE: CVT) surged 16.9% to settle at $9.39.
  • China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) rose 16.8% to close at $1.25.
  • iQIYI, Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) gained 16.6% to close at $4.70.
  • Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) climbed 16.3% to close at $11.63.
  • Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) gained 16.1% to close at $19.28.
  • uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) climbed 15.9% to close at $5.10 after jumping over 15% on Wednesday.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) gained 15.6% to close at $2.67.
  • Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) gained 15.2% to close at $10.48. Allarity Therapeutics recently submitted a marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for dovitinib for the third-line treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) patients.
  • Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE) gained 14.9% to close at $5.57.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) gained 14.9% to close at $2.32. Aridis Pharmaceuticals recently announced encouraging preclinical data for pan coronavirus fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) cocktail AR-701.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares climbed 14.8% to close at $32.42. Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Nio, traded higher after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.
  • Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) gained 14.7% to close at $6.85 after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.
  • Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) climbed 14.5% to close at $3.86.
  • Agora, Inc. (NYSE: API) rose 14.5% to close at $16.94.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) climbed 14.5% to close at $3.94 after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.
  • DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) rose 13.4% to close at $2.54. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.
  • Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) rose 13.2% to close at $13.48 after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.
  • Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) gained 13.1% to close at $29.56. Shares of several companies in the broader media sector traded higher following better-than-expected US jobless claims data, which has lifted recovery sentiment.
  • 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) rose 13.1% to settle at $22.75. Shares of several banks and financial services companies traded higher following better-than-expected US jobless claims data, which has lifted recovery sentiment.
  • Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NYSE: EVK) rose 13% to close at $2.60.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares gained 12.2% to close at $5.06. Integrated Media Technology reported launching of NFT trading platform.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 12.1% to close at $47.74 after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.
  • Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) rose 9.9% to settle at $7.90.
  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) climbed 9.8% to close at $3.24 after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) rose 5.6% to close at $2.45. BiondVax reported successful closing of $9.8 million follow-on underwritten offering of ADSs including exercise of the over-allotment.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) rose 5.1% to close at $6.57. Reliance Global Group recently announced definitive agreement to acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company for $19.6 million in cash and stock.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) shares fell 34.2% to close at $11.30 on Thursday. Vector Group said it has completed the spin-off of Douglas Elliman Inc. into a standalone, publicly traded company.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) fell 20.8% to settle at $0.4276. Puxin shares jumped 80% on Wednesday after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) fell 17.3% to close at $4.31 after jumping around 37% on Wednesday.
  • The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) dipped 16.1% to settle at $9.09.
  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) fell 13.9% to close at $7.54. Biofrontera announced reduction of Biofrontera AG shareholding to less than 50% through warrant exercises.
  • MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) dipped 11.7% to settle at $1.36.
  • Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE: SRL) fell 11.5% to close at $8.86.
  • Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) fell 11.4% to close at $2.89 after climbing 41% on Wednesday.
  • Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) dipped 10.1% to close at $12.80.
  • United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) shares fell 10% to close at $3.05 after jumping 47% on Wednesday.
  • Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) fell 10% to close at $6.75. Wejo recently reported expanded partnership with Mercedes-Benz for new use cases.
  • View, Inc. (NYSE: VIEW) declined 9.8% to close at $4.03.
  • AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) fell 9.4% to close at $2.50.
  • BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) dipped 9.2% to settle at $3.1501.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 7.8% to close at $1.31 after jumping more than 26% on Wednesday.
  • Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 7.1% to settle at $240.00 after Samsung BioLogics denied its parent company, Samsung Group, is looking to buy Biogen.
  • Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) declined 5.9% to close at $1.93. Altamira Therapeutics shares climbed more than 35% on Wednesday after the company issued an update on Bentrio program.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGMH + ALLR)

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
What's Happening With Allarity Therapeutics Stock Today?
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com