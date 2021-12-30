 Skip to main content

Read Why Apple Is Leaning Towards China's Supply Chain Partners
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 11:09am   Comments
Read Why Apple Is Leaning Towards China's Supply Chain Partners
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has increased its reliance on Chinese supply chain partners, including Luxshare, which could oust Foxconn Technology Co Ltd (OTC: FXCOF) as Apple's primary supplier, Apple Insider reports.
  • Apple reportedly forged a secret deal worth $275 billion with the Chinese government to invest in local companies.
  • The $275 billion investment deal between Apple and China allows the Cupertino tech giant to cut costs and "curry favor with Beijing." 
  • Related Content: Apple Enlists More Asian Suppliers to Ramp Up iPhone 13 Production as Launch Schedule Looms: Report
  • Apple has shifted more of its supply chain business to China-based companies.
  • Apple tapped Luxshare to assemble AirPods, ending the dominance of Taiwanese-based firms in Apple's assembly chain.
  • Luxshare, which already exceeds Foxconn in market capitalization, could displace Foxconn as an Apple supply chain heavy-hitter.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.25% at $179.82 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

