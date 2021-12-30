CECO Environmental Delivers Integrated Solutions For Aluminum Manufacturer
- CECO Environmental Corp's (NASDAQ: CECE) Busch brand recently delivered an integrated, multi-product line, aluminum chip collection, and recycling solution to a provider of aluminum plates, sheeting, and extrusions in North America for its new milling system.
- The system is currently under construction and will be fully operational in early 2022.
- CECO's custom-engineered solution integrates and leverages the strength of technologies to collect tons of aluminum scrap that is a standard byproduct of aluminum mill producers.
- Price Action: CECE shares are trading higher by 0.81% at $6.24 on the last check Thursday.
