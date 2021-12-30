 Skip to main content

CECO Environmental Delivers Integrated Solutions For Aluminum Manufacturer
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 10:57am   Comments
  • CECO Environmental Corp's (NASDAQ: CECE) Busch brand recently delivered an integrated, multi-product line, aluminum chip collection, and recycling solution to a provider of aluminum plates, sheeting, and extrusions in North America for its new milling system.
  • The system is currently under construction and will be fully operational in early 2022.
  • CECO's custom-engineered solution integrates and leverages the strength of technologies to collect tons of aluminum scrap that is a standard byproduct of aluminum mill producers.
  • Price Action: CECE shares are trading higher by 0.81% at $6.24 on the last check Thursday.

