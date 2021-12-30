 Skip to main content

Read What Telsey Advisory Analysts Think Of Costco's December Sales
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 11:09am   Comments
  • Telsey Advisory Group analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corp's (NASDAQ: COSTcomparable sales for December 2021 to grow 13.7% versus 10.7% a year earlier.
  • Analysts Joseph Feldman, Sarang Vora, and Cristina Fernandez said the average gas price rise of about 50% in December should boost the total comparable sales by approximately 490 basis points.
  • Analysts expect the company's December traffic and average ticket to be up 6.0% and 7.7%, respectively.
  • The analysts project a 20% increase in digital sales for December, resulting from improved digital marketing and an expanded product assortment.
  • The trio added that the combination of increased at-home consumption, partly due to the Omicron variant, combined with inflation should drive growth.
  • Price Action: COST shares are trading lower by 0.60% at $564.37 on the last check Thursday.

