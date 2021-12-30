Read What Telsey Advisory Analysts Think Of Costco's December Sales
- Telsey Advisory Group analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corp's (NASDAQ: COST) comparable sales for December 2021 to grow 13.7% versus 10.7% a year earlier.
- Analysts Joseph Feldman, Sarang Vora, and Cristina Fernandez said the average gas price rise of about 50% in December should boost the total comparable sales by approximately 490 basis points.
- Analysts expect the company's December traffic and average ticket to be up 6.0% and 7.7%, respectively.
- The analysts project a 20% increase in digital sales for December, resulting from improved digital marketing and an expanded product assortment.
- The trio added that the combination of increased at-home consumption, partly due to the Omicron variant, combined with inflation should drive growth.
- Price Action: COST shares are trading lower by 0.60% at $564.37 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.