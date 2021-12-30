 Skip to main content

Read What Makes Citic Securities Bullish On Zoom
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 7:05am   Comments
  • Citic Securities analyst Junyun Chen initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) with a Buy and a $260 price target. The price target implies a 43% upside.
  • Zoom's stock price has fallen by two-thirds from its last October peak. The fall mainly reflects market concerns about declining revenue growth after the pandemic, the loss of small and medium-sized business customers, and competition from Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Teams.
  • However, current market concerns "are clearly excessive," and the stock is "oversold." Chen believes the global video conferencing market "maintains a high degree of prosperity."
  • Zoom maintains a "solid leading position" despite competition from Teams and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO).
  • Zoom provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.
  • Price Action: ZM shares closed lower by 1.07% at $181.81 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for ZM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Dec 2021Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Nov 2021Daiwa CapitalUpgradesSellUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ZM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech

