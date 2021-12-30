 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba's Grocery Retail Chain To Add 3 Membership Stores Shortly: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 6:27am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba's Grocery Retail Chain To Add 3 Membership Stores Shortly: Report

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) grocery retail chain Freshippo looks to add three new membership stores in January 2022, China Daily reports.

  • Dubbed Freshippo Business Group-X Wholesale Store (X store), Alibaba will set up the three stores in Shanghai, Suzhou, and Nanjing in the neighboring Jiangsu province. 
  • Alibaba added one store in early December in Shanghai.
  • The stores feature 16,000 - 20,000 square meters, each with around 3,000 stock-keeping units.
  • The report adds that over 40% of products in the membership-only X store are the company's exclusive products.
  • Retail giants like Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Sam's Club, known for the membership-only warehouse chain model, are flocking to set up a physical presence in China. The retailers aim to tap China's rapidly-expanding middle-income consumers aspiring for premium quality products at reasonable prices.
  • The report quoted Jason Yu, general manager of consultancy Kantar Worldpanel, stating, "The membership-only model is still in its infancy in China, with more growth prospects expected not just from metropolises like Beijing and Shanghai but emerging first-tier cities such as Hangzhou over the next two to three years."
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.05% at $112.15 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

DiDi Shares Drop After Q2, Q3 Results
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alibaba Group Holding
Alibaba Looks To Divest Stake In Twitter Like China Counterpart Weibo
Billionaire Alibaba Co-Founder Joe Tsai Tweets 'I Like Crypto', CEO Of World's Largest Crypto Exchange Responds
China Presses Alibaba To Design Chips
Alibaba's Fintech Affiliate Shuts Mutual Aid Platform
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com