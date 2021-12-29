 Skip to main content

Apple To Release Special Beats Studio Buds To Celebrate The 'Year Of The Tiger'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 29, 2021 10:49pm   Comments
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is releasing a special limited edition of its Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds for the upcoming Year Of The Tiger.

What Happened: The announcement was made by Beats By Dre on its Instagram page in a post, first noted on Apple Insider.

The special beats will sport gold striping as a “tribute to the Year of the Tiger,” as per the post. The special Beats Studio Buds will be out on Jan. 1.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre)

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: The Beats as well as a special limited edition AirTags line would be sold as limited editions in Japan, noted Apple Insider. There is no pricing data available for the Beats Studio Buds at press time.

The AirTags would feature a tiger emoji stamped into the case. The first 20,000 customers to buy an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE on Jan. 2 or Jan. 3 directly from Apple will get the AirTag for free, Apple Insider reported, citing a special new year page on Apple’s Japan website.

Depending on the value of the purchase made, the Tim Cook-led company is also giving away a gift card worth up to JPY 24,000 ($209) to its customers in Japan.

In the upcoming year, Apple plans to launch a slew of products, including five new MacBooks and an entry-level Macbook Pro, according to tech journalist Mark Gurman. Other products that are expected by Gurman in 2022 include iPhone SE with 5G, and new AirPods Pro earbuds.

The company is also rumored to be planning the launch of “Apple Glass” — Apple’s first-generation augmented reality smart glasses.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Apple shares closed mostly unchanged at $179.38 in the regular session and fell almost 0.3% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Apple, Google Asked By South Korea To Ax Play-To-Earn Games On App Stores

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Beats by Dre Beats Studio Buds China EarphonesNews Tech Best of Benzinga

