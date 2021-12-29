 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Calix To Join S&P MidCap 400
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 9:04am   Comments
Share:
Calix To Join S&P MidCap 400
  • Calix Inc (NYSE: CALXwill replace CIT Group Inc (NYSE: CIT) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective before trading on January 4. 
  • Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. The company's customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their business and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers.
  • First Citizens BancShares Inc (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is acquiring CIT Group in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.
  • Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE: DOUG) will join S&P SmallCap 600 before trading on December 30, replacing Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ: MTRX), which will leave the S&P SmallCap 600 effective before the open of trading on December 31. 
  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Vector Group Ltd (NYSE: VGR) is spinning off Douglas Elliman in a transaction likely to be complete on December 30. 
  • Post-spin-off, Vector Group will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. Matrix Service is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
  • Price Action: CALX shares traded higher by 8.49% at $74.22 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CALX)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com