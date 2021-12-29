Calix To Join S&P MidCap 400
- Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX) will replace CIT Group Inc (NYSE: CIT) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective before trading on January 4.
- Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. The company's customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their business and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers.
- First Citizens BancShares Inc (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is acquiring CIT Group in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.
- Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE: DOUG) will join S&P SmallCap 600 before trading on December 30, replacing Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ: MTRX), which will leave the S&P SmallCap 600 effective before the open of trading on December 31.
- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Vector Group Ltd (NYSE: VGR) is spinning off Douglas Elliman in a transaction likely to be complete on December 30.
- Post-spin-off, Vector Group will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. Matrix Service is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- Price Action: CALX shares traded higher by 8.49% at $74.22 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
