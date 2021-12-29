5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Marvell Technology

Executive Vice President Optical and Copper Connectivity Group Loi Nguyen disposed a total of 10983 shares at an average price of $89.26. The insider received $87,738.79 as a result of the transaction. The insider also bought a total of 983 shares.
What's Happening: Citigroup recently maintained Marvell Technology with a Buy and raised the price target from $87 to $97.

Citigroup recently maintained Marvell Technology with a Buy and raised the price target from $87 to $97. What Marvell Technology Does: Marvell Technology is a leading fabless chipmaker focused on networking and storage applications. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical interconnections, application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), and merchant silicon for Ethernet applications.

Abbott Laboratories

Senior Vice President, Emerging Markets Sammy Karam sold a total of 4700 shares at an average price of $140.00. The insider received $658,023.03 from selling those shares.
What's Happening: Raymond James recently maintained Abbott Laboratories with an Outperform and raised the price target from $134 to $150.

Raymond James recently maintained Abbott Laboratories with an Outperform and raised the price target from $134 to $150. What Abbott Laboratories Does: Abbott manufactures and markets medical devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment.

HP

President, Imaging, Printing and Solutions Business Tuan Tran sold a total of 82096 shares at an average price of $37.75. The insider received $3,098,713.52 as a result of the transaction.
What's Happening: HP, last month, reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

HP, last month, reported better-than-expected Q4 results. What HP Does: HP Inc. is a leading provider of computers, printers, and printer supplies. The company's three operating business segments are its personal systems, containing notebooks, desktops, and workstations; and its printing segment which contains supplies, consumer hardware, and commercial hardware; and corporate investments.

Walmart

Director Robson Walton sold a total of 841592 shares at an average price of $140.36. The insider received $97,635,020.84 from selling those shares.
What's Happening: Walmart recently announced plans to build a new fulfillment center in Salt Lake City, Utah, to support its eCommerce business.

Walmart recently announced plans to build a new fulfillment center in Salt Lake City, Utah, to support its eCommerce business. What Walmart Does: America's largest retailer by sales, Walmart operated over 11,400 stores under 54 banners at the end of fiscal 2021, selling a variety of general merchandise and grocery items. Its home market accounted for 78% of sales in fiscal 2021, with Mexico and Central America (6%) and Canada (4%) its largest external markets.

