Why Are LG Display Shares Trading Higher Premarket?
LG Display Co Ltd (NYSE: LPL) showcased its latest OLED TV technology, 'OLED EX.'
- The next-generation OLED EX display implements LG Display's deuterium and personalized algorithm-based 'EX Technology,' which helps boost the innovative display's overall picture quality by enhancing brightness up to 30% versus conventional OLED displays.
- The OLED EX name is an acronym of 'Evolution' and 'eXperience,' representing the company's goal of providing customers with new experiences through its ever-evolving OLED technology.
- LG Display is the world's leading innovator of display technologies.
- "Despite the global TV market experiencing a 12 percent decline this year, we still observed a 70 percent growth in OLED sales," said Dr. Oh Chang-ho, Executive Vice President & Head of the TV Business Unit at LG Display. "With our new OLED EX technology, we aim to provide even more innovative, high-end customer experiences through the evolution of our OLED technology, algorithms, and designs."
- Price Action: LPL shares traded higher by 4.59% at $10.03 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas