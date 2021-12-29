 Skip to main content

Did Ford Gift A Mustang Mach-E To SpaceX Astronaut Just To Troll Tesla And Elon Musk? Here's What The Fuss Is All About
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 29, 2021 4:39am   Comments
Did Ford Gift A Mustang Mach-E To SpaceX Astronaut Just To Troll Tesla And Elon Musk? Here's What The Fuss Is All About

SpaceX astronaut Sian Proctor who took a three-day flight to space and back in September aboard a Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule generated some social media flutter on Tuesday after she showed off her new Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F)-made Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle on Twitter.

What Happened: Proctor shared a photograph of her brand new Mach-E. The astronaut shared a message that she loves Elon Musk-led companies Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX but chose to buy a Ford electric vehicle due to "many factors." 

Proctor’s post drew a round of comments including speculations on whether the Mach-E was a gift from Ford to squeeze publicity.

The 51-year old astronaut denied the Mach-E was a gift but joked she would gladly accept one as a present if Ford, Tesla, or any other electric vehicle company decides to take the step.

Proctor had previously in a separate post said the Mach-E is her second Ford vehicle and that she owned a Bronco when she was still in grad school. The astronaut shared a vintage photo of the Bronco as well.

The artist-turned-astronaut also promoted her art and said she’d buy a Tesla the day her work secures 1,000 postcards on Patreon, a subscription-based platform for content creators.

Ford CEO Jim Farley congratulated Proctor on Twitter and said “Space White” was a great choice of color.

See Also: Elon Musk's SpaceX To Launch 4 Civilians Into Space Today In Its First-Such Mission And Netflix Is Running A Special Livestream

Proctor and three other astronauts were part the SpaceX’s Inspiration4 all-civilian crew, led by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR).

Photo: Courtesy of Ford

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

