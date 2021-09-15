 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk's SpaceX To Launch 4 Civilians Into Space Today In Its First-Such Mission And Netflix Is Running A Special Livestream
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 15, 2021 6:35am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk's SpaceX To Launch 4 Civilians Into Space Today In Its First-Such Mission And Netflix Is Running A Special Livestream

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk-led SpaceX’s Inspiration4 rocket is scheduled to launch an all-civilian crew of four into orbit for three days on Wednesday, a mission that will be streamed live on Netflix Inc's (NASDAQ: NFLX) platform.

What Happened: SpaceX said it is targeting a five-hour launch window on Wednesday, starting at 8:02 PM, ET to launch the Inspiration4 rocketship from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The team will return to Earth and land at one of several possible landing sites off the Florida coast three days after liftoff.

The all-civilian crew is led by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR). 

The other civilians for the round-trip include Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital who is also a childhood cancer survivor, Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran and aerospace data engineer, and Sian Proctor, a geoscientist and entrepreneur.

Netflix Docuseries: The video streaming giant known for popular shows, movies, documentaries and more will “near” live stream the event as part of a docuseries "Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space." 

The series will premiere in five parts, which will include a finale that will premiere in late September.

See Also: Virgin Galactic Opens Up Space Flights: Here's How Much It Will Cost To Fly To Space Like Richard Branson

Why It Matters: Musk’s space flight follows fellow billionaires Sir Richard Branson’s space flight aboard Unity 22 from Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos traveling to space on a spaceflight of his venture Blue Origin in July.

Unlike Branson and Blue Origin, which made a dash into space and quickly returned, SpaceX aims to launch the flight in earth’s orbit and complete a three-day traversing space.

“The reason I started SpaceX was to get humanity to Mars. I want to make the dream of space accessible to anyone and ultimately make science fiction, not fiction,” Musk, who also leads electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), said in a Netflix trailer posted on the video-streaming company’s YouTube channel.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.20% higher at $744.49 on Tuesday.

See Also: Jeff Bezos After Blue Origin Flight Says We Need To Move All Heavy, Polluting Industries To Space

Photo: Courtesy of SpaceX

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

Microsoft To Buy Back $60B Worth Of Shares, Hikes Dividend By 11%
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 14
Norm Macdonald Dies After Decade-Long Battle With Cancer
Tuesday's Market Minute: Entering The Metaverse
Amazon, Facebook And 5 Other Internet Companies To Play The Top Tech Themes For 2021 And Beyond
Where Netflix Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musl space tourism Space Travel SpaceXNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com