United Airlines Takes Stake In Clear Secure
- Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) disclosed an ownership stake of 5.1% by United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) in its regulatory filing.
- Clear Secure helps create a frictionless travel experience while enhancing security. Its secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through lanes in airports which helps to make the travel experience safe and easy.
- United has a comprehensive route network among North American carriers. In 2019, United and United Express carriers operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 162 million customers.
- Price Action: YOU shares traded higher by 5.83% at $32.14 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas