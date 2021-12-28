 Skip to main content

United Airlines Takes Stake In Clear Secure
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 10:31am   Comments
  • Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOUdisclosed an ownership stake of 5.1% by United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) in its regulatory filing.
  • Clear Secure helps create a frictionless travel experience while enhancing security. Its secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through lanes in airports which helps to make the travel experience safe and easy.
  • United has a comprehensive route network among North American carriers. In 2019, United and United Express carriers operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 162 million customers.
  • Price Action: YOU shares traded higher by 5.83% at $32.14 on the last check Tuesday.

