15 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) rose 48.6% to $0.8322 in pre-market trading after the company said it had received an unsolicited takeover offer for part or all of the company.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) rose 33.2% to $2.45 in pre-market trading. ADDvantage Technologies reported earnings of $0.05 per share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.09 per share.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 22.5% to $7.35 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Monday.
- Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) rose 13.6% to $0.6360 in pre-market trading.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 12.6% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after the company said it has received CAICT’s Data Security Governance certification.
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) shares rose 10.8% to $3.99 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 42% on Monday.
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) rose 10.2% to $4.64 in pre-market trading after jumping 13% on Monday. Oppenheimer recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $15 price target.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) rose 8.8% to $0.97 in pre-market trading. Kiora Pharmaceuticals recently appointed David Hollander, MD, MBA, to its Board of Directors.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) rose 5.7% to $1.29 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Monday. The company recently promoted Amy Broidrick to President.
Losers
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 18.3% to $0.76 in pre-market trading after jumping 62% on Monday.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares fell 9.4% to $8.11 in pre-market trading. Microbot Medical shares jumped 65% on Monday after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Stryker Corporation to develop the LIBERTY robotic system for neurovascular applications.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 6.2% to $2.41 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Monday.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) shares fell 6.1% to $13.19 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Monday.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares fell 5.1% to $4.48 in pre-market trading after climbing around 18% on Monday.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 4.3% to $37.70 in pre-market trading.
