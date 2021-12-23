Nemaura Medical Complete Initial Shipment of sugarBEAT(R) Devices to UK Licensee

Nemaura Medical announced the successful completion of its initial shipment of sugarBEAT(R) continuous glucose monitor devices to its UK licensee

The initial shipment, which comprised 5,000 CGM devices and 200,000 sensors, is expected to result in follow-on monthly orders of up to 2 million sensors and 15,000 CGM devices over the next two years

Following the launch of the sugarBeat(R), Nemaura Medical have released the MiBoKo application, designed to help individuals track their metabolic health scores

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, revealed that it had recently completed its initial shipment of sugarBEAT(R) continuous glucose monitor (“CGM”) devices to its UK licensee, MySugarWatch Limited (“MySugarWatch”), previously known as DB Ethitronix Limited (https://ibn.fm/D3B2b).

MySugarWatch will market the sugarBEAT product under the MySugarWatch(R) brand and has developed a subscription-based diabetes coaching and management service packaged alongside the sugarBEAT monitor and related device sensors, an offering directed towards individuals diagnosed with…

Image Sourced from Pixabay