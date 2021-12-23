 Skip to main content

Nemaura Medical Complete Initial Shipment of sugarBEAT(R) Devices to UK Licensee

InvestorBrandNetwork  
December 23, 2021 1:43pm   Comments
Nemaura Medical Complete Initial Shipment of sugarBEATR Devices to UK Licensee

  • Nemaura Medical announced the successful completion of its initial shipment of sugarBEAT(R) continuous glucose monitor devices to its UK licensee
  • The initial shipment, which comprised 5,000 CGM devices and 200,000 sensors, is expected to result in follow-on monthly orders of up to 2 million sensors and 15,000 CGM devices over the next two years
  • Following the launch of the sugarBeat(R), Nemaura Medical have released the MiBoKo application, designed to help individuals track their metabolic health scores

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, revealed that it had recently completed its initial shipment of sugarBEAT(R) continuous glucose monitor (“CGM”) devices to its UK licensee, MySugarWatch Limited (“MySugarWatch”), previously known as DB Ethitronix Limited (https://ibn.fm/D3B2b).

MySugarWatch will market the sugarBEAT product under the MySugarWatch(R) brand and has developed a subscription-based diabetes coaching and management service packaged alongside the sugarBEAT monitor and related device sensors, an offering directed towards individuals diagnosed with…

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NMRD are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/NMRD

