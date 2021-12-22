 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

OnlyFans Names Marketing Officer As CEO Following Founder's Departure
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 22, 2021 3:10pm   Comments
Share:
OnlyFans Names Marketing Officer As CEO Following Founder's Departure

The user-generated subscription streaming network OnlyFans has promoted Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Amrapali Gan to CEO, replacing company founder Tim Stokely.

What Happened: According to a Wall Street Journal report, Stokely is stepping down to pursue other projects but will stay connected in an advisory role. OnlyFans is owned and operated by the London-headquartered Fenix International Ltd., which Stokely found in 2016.

Gan joined the company in September 2020 and was previously vice president of marketing and publicity at Cannabis Cafe, a cannabis restaurant in West Hollywood, California. Earlier in her career, she was director of communications at Lowell Herb Co. and brand activation and communications manager at Red Bull Media House.

“I am proud to assume this role,” Gan said. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with our creator community to help them maximize control over, and monetize, their content.”

See Also: Are You A Benzinga Pro?

What Else Happened: Gan’s ascension to chief executive comes as OnlyFans has moved past a public relations headache from August when it announced it was ending the presentation of sexually explicit content at the request of its “banking partners and payout providers,” only to abruptly reverse its decision one week later.

The company is now facing a new public relations problem: Last week, Buzzfeed ran a report on the social media management company Unruly and an affiliated agency called Behave that manages OnlyFans accounts on behalf of content creators. The Buzzfeed report includes interviews with clients of the companies who accuse them of deceptive recruitment practices and exploitative actions, including the publishing of the clients’ nude images without their consent.

Photo: Courtesy OnlyFans

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

NHL Removes Players From Beijing Winter Olympics
BofA Lowers Price Target & Rating On Canopy Despite Its Strong Cash Position And U.S. Entry Plan...Why?
BZ Chart Of The Day: Range Forming In The SPY
The SPY Stages A Rebound: Is This Finally The Beginning Of The Santa Claus Rally?
If You Invested $1,000 In Costco Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Why Snap Stock Must Hold This Key Level To Avoid Free Fall
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amrapali Gan CEO OnlyFans Tim StokelyNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com