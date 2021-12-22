Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 2.05 Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 3.62 Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) - P/E: 7.23 UGI (NYSE:UGI) - P/E: 6.54 NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) - P/E: 4.16

China Recycling Energy's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.08, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.16. This quarter, Kenon Hldgs experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 3.2 in Q2 and is now 3.45. Suburban Propane Partners's earnings per share for Q4 sits at -0.19, whereas in Q3, they were at -0.16. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.14%, which has decreased by 0.42% from 8.56% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, UGI reported earnings per share at -0.34, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.13. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.05%, which has increased by 0.09% from 2.96% last quarter.

NRG Energy's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 6.6, whereas in Q2, they were at 4.4. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.13%, which has decreased by 0.2% from last quarter's yield of 3.33%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.