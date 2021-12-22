AgileThought Raises $25M Via Equity Offering At 24% Discount
- AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ: AGIL) priced 3.6 million shares at $7 per share to raise $24.9 million in a secondary public offering.
- The offer price implies a 24% discount to AgileThought's December 21 closing price of $9.21.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 0.53 million.
- AgileThought looks to use 60% of the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of its outstanding indebtedness. The remainder will serve general corporate purposes.
- AgileThought held $76.9 million in debt as of September 30.
- AgileThought is a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next-generation technologies.
- Price Action: AGIL shares traded lower by 25.6% at $6.85 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
