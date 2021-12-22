 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AgileThought Raises $25M Via Equity Offering At 24% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 9:22am   Comments
Share:
AgileThought Raises $25M Via Equity Offering At 24% Discount
  • AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ: AGIL) priced 3.6 million shares at $7 per share to raise $24.9 million in a secondary public offering.
  • The offer price implies a 24% discount to AgileThought's December 21 closing price of $9.21.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 0.53 million.
  • AgileThought looks to use 60% of the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of its outstanding indebtedness. The remainder will serve general corporate purposes.
  • AgileThought held $76.9 million in debt as of September 30.
  • AgileThought is a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next-generation technologies.
  • Price Action: AGIL shares traded lower by 25.6% at $6.85 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGIL)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Offerings Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com