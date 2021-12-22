5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Movado Group

The Trade: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) Chairman – CEO Efraim Grinberg disposed a total of 13802 shares at an average price of $38.93. The insider received $537,307.52 as a result of the transaction.

What's Happening: Movado Group, last month, reported Q3 earnings results.

What Movado Does: Movado Group Inc designs develop, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally.

Twitter

The Trade: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Engineering Lead Michael Montano sold a total of 4500 shares at an average price of $42.30. The insider received $190,350.00 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Twitter recently announced the departures of two executives and also the restructuring of several leadership positions.

What Twitter Does: Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text (a maximum of 280 characters), image, and video content.

Adobe

The Trade: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) EVP, CPO, Creative Cloud Scott Belsky sold a total of 2750 shares at an average price of $545.61. The insider received $1,500,427.50 as a result of the transaction.

What's Happening: Citigroup recently maintained Adobe with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $678 to $611.

What Adobe Does: Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices and media.

Micron Technology

The Trade: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) SVP, Chief People Officer April Arnzen sold a total of 8584 shares at an average price of $82.09. The insider received $681,347.00 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Micron Technology recently announced better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter 2022 financial results.

What Micron Does: Micron historically focused on designing and manufacturing DRAM for PCs and servers. The firm then expanded into the NAND flash memory market.

