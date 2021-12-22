 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio Saw 6% Rise In Average Selling Price This Year: Report
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 22, 2021 4:09am   Comments
Share:
Nio Saw 6% Rise In Average Selling Price This Year: Report

U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc.’s (NYSE: NIO) average selling price has risen 6% in the first eleven months of the year, cnEVpost reported, citing a regional research agency.

What Happened: The Shanghai-based electric vehicle maker’s average sell price rose about $3,800 (RMB 24,000) to $65,000 (RMB 413,800).

The rise was due to the change in the mix. Nio sold more of its five-seater, mid-size sports utility vehicle ES6 but the percentage of sales was lower in the first 11 months compared with the percentage sales of the 5-seater crossover SUV EC6.

Nio’s average sales price ranked fourth in China. Germany’s Mercedes-Benz cars have a higher average selling price.

See Also: Nio Says ET5, Launched Saturday, Is Already Its Model With Highest Pre-Orders

Why It Matters: Nio’s average sell price is expected to come down next year. Nio revealed the more affordable ET5 electric sedan on Saturday at the company’s annual day and said its fifth production model was immediately available for pre-order.

The all-electric sedan comes at a starting price of $51,500 (RMB 328,000) before government subsidies. ET5 is expected to compete with Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) best-selling Model 3, which is priced at $40,905 onwards, after subsidies.

Price Action: Nio shares closed 7.10% higher at $30.2 a share on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Alibaba and Other Tech Stocks Rally In Hong Kong As Hang Seng Extends Rebound
Why Nio Shares Are Rising
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Volkswagen CEO Heaps Praises On China, Says Would Be 'Very Damaging' For Germany Or EU To Seek To Decouple From The Country
Alibaba and Other Tech Stocks Fall Even As Hang Seng Rebounds From 21-Month Low
Amazon, Activision Blizzard And Nio Stocks Consolidate In This Pattern: How To Play The Break
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com