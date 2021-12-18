Nio Day 2021: Live Benzinga Blog

The big catalytic event that drove Nio, Inc.'s (NYSE: NIO) shares to an all-time high earlier this year in January is upon us once again. After months of preparations, the Nio Day 2021 finally gets underway Saturday.

All roads lead to the Suzhou City, as Nio's C-suite, its loyal following called the Nio users, media and analysts converge in the city, situated west of the financial hub of Shanghai and in the southeastern Jiangsu Province of East China.

Nio has revealed bits and pieces of information regarding what to expect from the event. A new vehicle model is a certainty, given the company shared a teaser image of it earlier this week.

The rest of the itinerary is anybody's guess. The Nio Day 2021 is themed "Hello World," to reflect the company's openness in embracing the complex and ever-changing world.

#NIODay 2021 is almost here! Tune in to our livestream on https://t.co/wksilpZJ89 on December 18 at 3:00 AM Pacific/6:00 AM Eastern. #HelloWorld pic.twitter.com/fE5ufkkszL — NIO (@NIOGlobal) December 18, 2021

Nio's livestreaming of the event can be accessed by clicking here. As we wait for the livestreaming to begin, click here to read Benzinga's preview of the event.

6:02 am: Nio is taking us around a tour of Suzhou

6:05 am: Starts with a musical treat from two Nio owners

6:15 am: Testimonials by Nio owners shown

6:16: an heartwarming testimony that underlines Nio always extending a helping hand

6:22: The boss takes the centerstage; William Li welcoming and giving introductory remarks

6:25: Li listing anecdotes of Nio users doing charitable work, extending helping hand

6:27: After Norway, Nio to come to Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands and Germany in 2022

6:29: Nio to invest 80 million Nio points to user partner plan

6:31: Nio to invest 100 million yuan for Clean Park projects over the next three years