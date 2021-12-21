 Skip to main content

Saia, Daimler Trucks North America Partner To Test Electric Box Vehicle
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 3:34pm   Comments
  • Saia Inc's (NASDAQ: SAIASaia LTL Freight has partnered with Daimler AG's (OTC: DMLRY) Daimler Trucks North America LLC (DTNA) to test a battery-electric Freightliner eM2 box truck in its Portland, Oregon pickup and delivery operations.
  • Saia sits on DTNA's Electric Vehicle Customer Council and evaluates how electric vehicles can support sustainability goals.
  • Saia is charging the box truck at a local commercial charging station, resulting from a partnership formed by DTNA and Portland General Electric Co (NYSE: POR). The charging site, called Electric Island, has eight charging stations for electric cars, buses, box vans, and semi-trucks.
  • Price Action: SAIA shares are trading higher by 3.99% at $313.50 on the last check Tuesday.

