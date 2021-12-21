Newegg Gives Customers Pay-Over-Time Option Via Affirm Partnership
- Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) has partnered with payment network Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) to bring flexible pay-over-time options to customers shopping at Newegg.com.
- Paying with Affirm allows customers the flexibility to split purchases into simple payments over time, with no hidden or late fees.
- “By teaming up with Newegg, we are delivering flexibility, control, and transparency at checkout to give consumers the confidence to purchase their favorite electronics,” said Affirm Chief Commercial Officer Silvija Martincevic.
- As per the partnership, customers processing orders $100 and above will have the option to pay over time with Affirm.
- Price Action: NEGG shares are trading higher by 7.58% at $11.78, while AFRM is up 5.57% at $102.80 on the last check Tuesday.
