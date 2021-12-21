Karat Packaging Plans Logistics Service Expansion; Orders For 10 Tesla Semi Trucks
- Karat Packaging Inc (NASDAQ: KRT) plans to expand its logistic offerings geographically from its existing distribution centers in Texas, New Jersey, and South Carolina in those regions and further expansion in California.
- Karat Packaging currently has 86 trucks and trailers and provides third-party logistic (3PL) services to about 100 of its customers in California.
- The company also revealed that it had placed an order for 10 Semi trucks from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).
- "We are excited to incorporate alternative-fuel trucks into our fleet. This purchase represents our commitment to continue investing in environmentally friendly solutions," said chairman and CEO Alan Yu.
- Tesla Semi, a 100% battery-powered Class 8 semi-truck, is expected to have a range of up to 500 miles on a single charge.
- Price Action: KRT shares are trading higher by 11% at $20.25 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Travel Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General