Capstone Bags Contract To Provide 600kW Energy Efficiency System To Alabama Hospital
- Capstone Green Energy Corp's (NASDAQ: CGRN) central and southern U.S. distributor, Lone Star Power Solutions, has secured a contract to provide Combined Heat and Power (CHP) clean energy system to a hospital in Alabama expected to be commissioned in Spring 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The 600kW microturbine-based energy system will be fueled by low-pressure natural gas (LPNG). It will run parallel with the local area grid providing supplemental power for the hospital's needs.
- The energy system will be configured to repurpose the waste heat produced by the microturbine for the hospital's hot water requirements.
- Price Action: CGRN shares are trading higher by 1.54% at $3.96 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts