Capstone Bags Contract To Provide 600kW Energy Efficiency System To Alabama Hospital
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
Capstone Bags Contract To Provide 600kW Energy Efficiency System To Alabama Hospital
  • Capstone Green Energy Corp's (NASDAQ: CGRN) central and southern U.S. distributor, Lone Star Power Solutions, has secured a contract to provide Combined Heat and Power (CHP) clean energy system to a hospital in Alabama expected to be commissioned in Spring 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The 600kW microturbine-based energy system will be fueled by low-pressure natural gas (LPNG). It will run parallel with the local area grid providing supplemental power for the hospital's needs.
  • The energy system will be configured to repurpose the waste heat produced by the microturbine for the hospital's hot water requirements.
  • Price Action: CGRN shares are trading higher by 1.54% at $3.96 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

