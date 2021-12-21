Chris Noth Fallout: Actor Dropped From 'Equalizer,' 'And Just Like That' Co-Stars Back Sexual Assault Accusers

Actor Chris Noth’s career has gone into a freefall following allegations by two women that Noth sexually assaulted them years ago.

What Happened: Noth found himself back in the pop culture spotlight this month with the revival of his Mr. Big character on “And Just Like That,” the new sequel to “Sex and the City” on HBO Max, a division of AT&T’s (NYSE: T) WarnerMedia.

While Noth’s character abruptly died of a heart attack after exercising on a Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) exercise bicycle, the character made a near-immediate resurrection in an online video created for Peloton by Ryan Reynolds’ marketing company Maximum Effort.

But after the Peloton advertisement went online, two women approached the Hollywood Reporter with claims that Noth sexually assaulted them in 2004 and 2015, respectively. Noth issued a statement vehemently denying the accusations, and the Los Angeles Police Department said that no formal reports were filed against Noth with law enforcement authorities.

However, the whiff of scandal spooked Peloton and Maximum Effort, which immediately withdrew the Noth advertisement from their online channels.

Related Link: PepsiCo's Frito-Lay Brand Teams With LeBron James For Marketing Campaign

What Happened Next: But Noth’s problems were only just beginning. Deadline reported that Noth was dropped from his other current acting gig on “The Equalizer,” a series on CBS, a division of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC).

At the same time, three of Noth’s “And Just Like That” co-stars – Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon – issued a social media statement that they “support the women” who accused Noth of sexual assault.

“We know it must be a very difficult thing to do, and we commend them for it,” the actresses stated, acknowledging their former co-star by admitting they were “saddened” by the charges brought against him.

Furthermore, Noth was also dropped by A3 Artists Agency, with whom he signed a few months ago, and the actor’s plans to sell his tequila brand Ambhar to Entertainment Arts Research Inc. fell apart – the deal was reportedly agreed upon in August and was valued at $12 million.

Noth has hired Andrew Brettler, an attorney with the Los Angeles law firm Lavely & Singer. The actor has gone on the record to declare “the accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.”

Related Link: Following Disappearance, Peng Shuai Now Denies Being Sexually Assaulted By Top Chinese Leader

Photo: Chris Noth in a scene from "The Equalizer," courtesy of CBS.